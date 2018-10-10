Iran earns 8 medals in chess

In men's individual standard VI - B2/B3, Iran’s 17-year-old Omid Karimi collected a total of 5.5 points and pocketed the gold medal. Iran also grabbed the silver medal of the team event of the same category.

In women's individual standard VI - B2/B3, Iran raked in all medals. Atefeh Naghavi snatched the gold with 5.5 points, while Fariba Zendehboudi and Fatemeh Barghoul won the silver and bronze. The gold medal of the team category also went to Iran.

And in women's standard VI – B, Iran’s team won the silver and Leila Zarezadeh earned a bronze in individual section.

Rapid chess competitions of the event start today.

Asian Para Games 2018 kicked off on Saturday and will continue through October 13 in Jakarta. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries are participating in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

MAH/4426119