Larijani calls for closer ties with Pakistan in facing common enemies

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Saleem Mandviwalla on the sidelines of the 3rd meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments currently underway in Antalya.

Touching upon great potentials of Tehran-Islamabad cooperation, Larijani said that some countries oppose enhancement of these ties.

Elsewhere, pointing to the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, he noted that as per the agreement, the laying of pipelines has finished in both countries and the gas can be transferred. However, the US is hindering the process since it is unhappy with Pakistan’s development and it opposes gas export to the country, he added.

Mandviwalla, for his part, referred to the friendly relations between the two states, saying that there is a need to further expand bilateral ties.

He went on to say that Pakistan’s new administration and all active parties of his country are awaiting the start of gas import from Iran through the pipeline.

Criticizing the low status of tourism cooperation between the two countries, Mandviwalla called for tapping into the tourism industry’s great potential.

He also invited Larijani to an official visit Pakistan.

