Participants at Eurasian meeting opposed US unilateralism

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Tehran after concluding his two-day visit to Turkey’s Antalya for the 3rd meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments, Ali Larijani said more than half of the representatives who delivered a speech at the meeting voiced opposition to US’ unilateralism.

“Most of the participating countries censured the US’ unilateral behavior and deemed it detrimental to the future, global security and development of countries,” Larijani said. “Even countries which work with the US were unhappy about such a behavior, and more than half of the representatives who spoke at the meeting voiced their opposition, which was quite significant.”

Larijani added that he had held talks with some 10 parliament speakers of participating countries, including Iraq, Russia, Qatar, and the host country Turkey, saying that the talks focused on development of bilateral ties, as well as some regional issues and policies that are escalating insecurity in the region.

He said economic cooperation was another topic of discussion in the sideline meetings, where parliamentary heads called for expanding the volume of trade transactions with Iran and removing obstacles hindering the process.

Larijani further voiced hope that future talks would have a positive impact on improving Iran’s cooperation with these countries.

The 3rd meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments held in Antalya gathered speakers of 20 countries’ parliaments and delegations from 17 Asian and European countries to discuss cooperation on economic and environmental issues and sustainable development.

The meeting was organized under the theme "Economic Cooperation, Environment and Sustainable Development in Eurasia”, and aimed to evaluate the obstacles facing sustainable development at a global and regional level and to increase international cooperation to remove them.

MS/4426236