Iranian Parl. speaker hails Qatar’s independent foreign policy

The Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani met with Qatari Parliament Speaker Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud on the sidelines of the third Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Antalya, Turkey.

During the meeting, the Iranian parliament speaker said that the world today rejects any kinds of hegemonic policies, stressing that such policies have no longer any place either in the region or across the world.

He went on to hail Qatar's positive role in the region, and censure the use of the intimidation tactic by powers against regional countries.

Larijani also expressed his happiness with the developing trend of bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar, saying there are constant consultations in the political and economic fields between the two countries.

Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud, for his part, hailed the long-standing relations between the two countries, praising the wise leadership of Mr. Larijani and Iran’s role in the region.

