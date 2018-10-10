Larijani warns of attempts to sow discord between Iran, Iraq

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives Mohamed al-Halbousi on the sidelines of the 3rd meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments in Turkey's Antalya.

The US is after launching a plan to help the Israeli regime gain dominance over the regional countries, however, they will not accomplish their objective, Larijani highlighted.

Iraq has passed through a difficult stage, he said, adding that Tehran is ready to help Baghdad in the reconstruction process and that there are many Iranian companies which can cooperate with Iraq in different sections, such as agriculture and industry.

Elsewhere, Larijani highlighted the need to dredge Arvand River, adding that more bilateral cooperation is needed to solve environmental problems, such as sand and dust storms, which affect both countries.

Al-Halbousi, for his part, appreciated Iran’s influential cooperation in the fight against terrorism and eradication of ISIL in Iraq.

Iraq is against imposing any sanctions against Iran since Iran’s stability directly influences the stability of neighboring countries, he highlighted.

He went on to say that he is going to officially visit Iran in the near future.

The senior officials were attending the two-day event in Antalya where speakers of 20 countries’ parliaments and delegations from 17 Asian and European countries are taking part to discuss cooperation on economic and environmental issues and sustainable development.

The meeting is organized under the theme "Economic Cooperation, Environment and Sustainable Development in Eurasia”, and aims to evaluate the obstacles facing sustainable development at a global and regional level and to increase international cooperation to remove them.

