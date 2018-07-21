Austria to hold specialized training course for Iran tourism development

Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz made the above remarks in a Symposium dubbed “Damavand 2018” on Friday and said, “Iran enjoys extraordinary and high tourism potentials, so that a specialized joint tourism and ecotourism course will be held by one of the leading Austrian universities in Iran.”

He pointed to the age-old and amicable relationship between Iran and Austria, which dates back to 500 years ago, and said, “this prestigious symposium was marked in Tehran magnificently concurrent with the 60th anniversary of establishment of Austrian Cultural Association in Iran.”

He expressed his special thanks to the functionaries of Tabi’at (Nature) Foundation of Austria and Iran Mountaineering and Sport Climbing Federation and said, “Austria has focused on mountaineering and economic dimensions of Damavand Mt. coupled with promoting its tourism.”

As an ancient country with long years of experience, Islamic Republic of Iran is home to must-see sceneries with breathtaking views, he said, adding, “Iran enjoys high tourism potential and can generate vast employment opportunities in the country for job-seeking people.”

Scholz termed mountaineering in Damavand Mt. as ‘important’ in economic terms and added, “Iranian and Austrian mountaineers along with ambassadors from some European countries will ascend to Damavand MT. peak on July 31, conveying this message to world that Europe and Iran always live up to their commitments in all fields.”

This symposium is a project that is implemented in cooperation with Iranian and Austrian mountaineers on the occasion of 157th climbing anniversary of the first Austrian climber to Damavand Mt. in Iran.

