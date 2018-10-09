Iran’s Javanmardi earns her 2nd gold in shooting

In P2 women's 10M air pistol (SH1), Javanmardi scored a high of 237.6 and claimed the gold medal. The other Iranian shooter Samira Eram won the silver and the bronze went to Iraq’s Sahar Alshabani.

Javanmardi, the world and Paralympics champion, had earlier snatched the gold medal of P450m free pistol.

2018 Asian Para Games kicked off on Saturday in Jakarta and will continue through October 13. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

