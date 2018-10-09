Ahmadi wins gold by breaking Asian record in shot put

In men’s shot put F33, Ahmadi broke the Asian record with a throw of 9.92m and won the gold medal. Asia’s previous record was set by Saudi Arabia’s Hani Alnakhli with 9.48m.

The silver and bronze medals of this category went to Alnakhli and Iran’s Mehdi Alizadeh with 9.37m and 9.34m respectively.

The 2018 Asian Para Games kicked off on Saturday in Jakarta and will continue through October 13. Some 2,831 athletes from 43 countries have participated in the event. A total of 209 athletes, consisting of 137 men and 73 women, represent Iran in the 2018 Asian Para Games in 13 sports.

