FM Zarif returns home from New York trip

Zarif arrived in New York on September 23rd as part of a delegation accompanying President Hassan Rouhani at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his two-week stay in New York, Foreign Minister Zarif had more than 100 meetings, including meetings with his counterparts and officials from other countries as well as interviews with foreign media, and attended different events to discuss regional and international issues, such as the Iran nuclear deal after the US withdrawal and the EU's efforts to save the agreement.

