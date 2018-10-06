  1. Politics
6 October 2018 - 22:57

FM Zarif returns home from New York trip

FM Zarif returns home from New York trip

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister, who had traveled to New York to accompany President Rouhani at the 73rd Session of UN General Assembly, landed in Tehran Saturday night.

Zarif arrived in New York on September 23rd as part of a delegation accompanying President Hassan Rouhani at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his two-week stay in New York, Foreign Minister Zarif had more than 100 meetings, including meetings with his counterparts and officials from other countries as well as interviews with foreign media, and attended different events to discuss regional and international issues, such as the Iran nuclear deal after the US withdrawal and the EU's efforts to save the agreement.  

KI/4422625

News Code 138416
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News