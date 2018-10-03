Iran to be ‘a little more patient’ to see the effectiveness of proposed mechanisms: Zarif

He made the remarks in an interview with BBC, a part of which was published on Wednesday.

“The Europeans probably made better commitments than anybody expected,” he said, adding that these commitments were needed to be translated to mechanisms in the next phase.

He went on to say that the level, which is ‘more difficult’ is to see whether those mechanisms work. Iran is going to be a little more patient to see the results but “it doesn’t mean that our patience will never run out.”

Asked about the possibility of Rouhani-Trump summit, Zarif said that “nothing is impossible.”

However, he added, “the outcome of President Trump’s summit with President Rouhani would be a photo opportunity and a two-page document. We have a 150-page document … which was negotiated word by word not only by Iran and the United States but by six other powers.”

“Having negotiated that deal and having involved in this process for a very long time, I can assure President Trump that US cannot get a better deal.”

MAH/PR