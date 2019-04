Foreign minister Zarif will travel to New York on Tuesday to attend a meeting dubbed "the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace" at the UN General Assembly.

The UN General Assembly decided in December 2018 to declare 24 April as the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace. The Assembly is expected to hold a high-level event on the topic on 24 April 2019.

