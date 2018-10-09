  1. Politics
Iran FM meets SCO's next Secretary General

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – Head of Uzbekistan’s Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies and the next secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran.

During the Monday meeting, Vladimir Norov and Zarif conferred on bilateral and regional issues.

The two sides emphasized the strengthening of relations between Iran and Uzbekistan in political, economic, cultural, transit and tourism fields.

Fight against ISIL and other terrorist groups was one of the issues that the two diplomats talked about.

Zarif congratulated Norov on being elected as the new Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

For his part, the Uzbek diplomat expressed hope that cooperation between Iran and the SCO would expand during his term in office.

