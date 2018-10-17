‘The Rock’ goes to US’ Vermont Filmfest.

The short documentary ‘The Rock’ directed by Hamid Jafari will take part at the 33rd edition of Vermont International Film Festival in the US, scheduled for October 18 – 28, 2018.

Although the Vermont International Film Festival shows both documentaries and fiction films, features and shorts, its audience is always clamoring for more documentaries, according to the event’s website. “They are thirsty for films that raise questions about the world we live in, that challenge them to think and do so in a compelling way,” it adds.

The 25-minute documentary features a woman in southern Iranian city of Ramhormoz who makes a living out of breaking up rocks.

Jafari’s film was awarded the Best Short Film at the Cinéma Vérité Festival in Tehran, the Youth Jury Prize at the 17th Baikal International Film Festival in Russia, and received award for the best short documentary at the 28th New Orleans Film Festival. ‘The Rock’ also represents Iranian documentary cinema at the 2019 Academy Awards.

