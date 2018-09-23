  1. Culture
‘Meeting’ wins Armenia’s Apricot Tree grand prix

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iranian short documentary ‘Meeting’ directed by Reza Majlesi has won the grand prix at the short docs competition of 4th Apricot Tree Ujan International Film Festival in Armenia.

‘Meeting’ (original title ‘Pishasho’) is a 30-minute documentary about the difficult everyday life of a hardworking rural old woman and the traditions of her village on the threshold of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Apricot Tree Ujan International Film Festival is a “celebration of anthropological and ethnographic documentary films that depict the heartbeats of diverse ethnic groups and communities.”

The fourth edition of the event was held on 5-21 September in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan and the village of Ujan.

‘The Rock’ directed by Hamid Jafari was another Iranian title screened at the festival.

