‘Meeting’ wins Armenia’s Apricot Tree grand prix

‘Meeting’ (original title ‘Pishasho’) is a 30-minute documentary about the difficult everyday life of a hardworking rural old woman and the traditions of her village on the threshold of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Apricot Tree Ujan International Film Festival is a “celebration of anthropological and ethnographic documentary films that depict the heartbeats of diverse ethnic groups and communities.”

The fourth edition of the event was held on 5-21 September in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan and the village of Ujan.

‘The Rock’ directed by Hamid Jafari was another Iranian title screened at the festival.

