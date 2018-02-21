Iranian short film awarded in Irvine Intl. Festival

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – The Rock by Hamid Jafari has won the Best Short Documentary at 7th annual Irvine International Film Festival.

Also at the same category which Iranian short film competed, the ‘Knife Skills by Thomas Lennon won the 'Honorable Mention.'

Jafari’s documentary has already been featured in two other festivals in the United States, namely Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival and New Orleans Film Festival, and it was awarded the Best Documentary Short award in the 2017 New Orleans Film Festival in the US state of Louisiana Orleans.

The 25-minute documentary features a woman in southern Iranian city of Ramhormoz who makes a living out of breaking up rocks.

The 7th edition of annual Irvine Film Festival (IIFF) was held in Irvine, California on Januray 24-31, 2018 and received around 100 films from around the world. Ranging from Oscar Award-winning directors to professors at film academies, 11 judges evaluated the films and chose the best for each of the 18 film categories.

KI/4233212