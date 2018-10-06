‘Umbra’ goes to St. Louis Filmfest. in US

‘Umbra’ will take part in the competition section of 27th St. Louis International Film Festival in Missouri, US, from November 1 - 11, 2018.

Directed by Saeid Jafarian, 'Umbra' is about a young woman who realizes a few minutes after midnight that her partner has gone missing. Worried, she goes out to seek her partner in the darkness of the streets.

St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF) is “dedicated to exploring cross-cultural understanding through the art of the cinema.”

SLIFF is an Academy-sanctioned qualifying festival for both narrative and documentary short subjects. Winners of the juries award for Best Live Action Short, Best Animated Short, Best of Fest (Narrative Short), and Best Documentary Short can submit to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Oscar consideration.

