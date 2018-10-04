US sanctions are “more fragile than” Iran’s economy

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a speech to a large gathering of Iran’s Basij volunteer forces and senior military officials at the Azadi Stadium in the capital, Tehran, which has a capacity of 100,000 people.

"Islamic Republic's authority and power has been reflected in rescuing the country from the rule of Arrogance," he added.

The lack of a roadmap and initiative against the enemies leads to their progress, he warned, adding, “we are half-way through this; we must strive to reach the peak we aimed at which requires plan and courage.”

“I recently heard that US president has told heads of European countries to wait for two or three months, because the Islamic Republic is coming to an end,” said Ayatollah Khamenei, adding these remarks are like those uttered by the US officials 40 years ago. “But 40 years has passed and that tiny seed has grown into a mighty tree.”

This item is being updated​.

