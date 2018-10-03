Leader to address Basij volunteer forces at Azadi Stadium

Ayatollah Khamenei isslated to deliver a speech to a large gathering of Iran’s Basij volunteer forces and senior military officials at the Azadi Stadium in the capital, Tehran, which has a capacity of 100,000 people.

Participants of the gathering are Basij volunteer forces who took part in the 'Basiji Service Maneuver' in September this year and provided various cultural, educational, social and medical services and aids to the deprived people in urban and outskirts.

In this regard, the commander of Basij Organization Brigadier General Gheibpour said that about 150,000 Basij volunteer forces took part in a nationwide program to provide cultural, educational, social and medical services to deprived people in urban and countryside areas during the last month, adding that Thursday's nationwide gathering is the final part of the plan organized by Basij Organization to ensure Basij forces' readiness. He said that about 700,000 Basij volunteer forces will attend the nationwide event across the country, with tens of thousands in Tehran on Thursday.

