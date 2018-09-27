"With their blood, martyrs turned the newly-grown sapling of the Revolution into a robust tree"

Here is the full text of Ayatollah Khamenei's message on the occasion of the National Week of Sacred Defense which is republished from http://english.khamenei.ir:

In the name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful



Each day that passes by for the Islamic Republic of Iran—as new horizons open ahead and the ups and downs of this prideful path unfold— the value of the sacrifice that the martyrs have made becomes more manifested than before.

With their blood, they consolidated the foundations of this magnificent and glorious structure and turned the newly-grown sapling into a robust tree with strong roots.

The door is open to striving on various arenas and the peak of jihad (selfless endeavor) is martyrdom. “Among those some of them have fulfilled their vow and others await the appointed time [Quran 23:33].”

Honoring the martyrs and bowing down before their patient families is a major obligation for us today and forever.

