33rd Cycling Tour of Iran kicks off in Tabriz

The competitions will be held in six stages, in three provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, and Ardebil and with a total length of 993.6 kilometers.

Cyclists will ride Tabriz-Urmia, Urmia-Aras, Aras-Tabriz, Tabriz-Sareyn, and Sareyn-Tabriz in six stages of the event. Accordingly, in the first stage which kicked off today, cyclists will pedal almost 140 km in Tabriz-Urmia road.

Five teams from Iran and eight foreign teams have participated in the event to compete for awards which value at €50,000. The teams include National Cycling Team of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tabriz Municipality, Gouni Tabriz, Pishgaman Kavir Yazd and DFT Iran, Ac Sparta Praha (Czech Republic) , Bike Aid (Germany), Staki Technorama (Lithuania), Tarteletto Isorex (Belgium) , Synergy Baku (the Azerbaijan Republic), Vino Kia Motors (Kazakhstan), Alecto (Netherlands) and Russia’s National Team, the official website of the event reported.

The 33rd Cycling Tour of Iran will wrap up on October 5.

