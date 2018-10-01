Cycling Tour of Iran: Russia’s Sokolov wins 2nd stage

The second stage of the event was held today and 71 cyclists pedaled some 210 km from Urmia to Aras Free Zone. Sokolov finished first with a time of 5:14:51 while Mohammad Rajablou of Iran’s National Team and Tarteletto Isorex’s Michel Stockman ranked next.

Accordingly, Sokolov gained the yellow jersey while the white and green jerseys are still owned by Iranian cyclist Mohammad Ganjkhanlou from Pishgaman Kavir Yazd. Also, the polka dot jersey of this round went to Saeed Safarzadeh from Tabriz Municipality.

In team results, Belgium’s Tarteletto Isorex stood first with a total time of 26:12:45. Germany’s Bike Aid and Kazakhstan’s Vino Astana Motors stood in second and third places.

The third stage of the event will be held tomorrow from Aras Free Zone to Tabriz in a 155 km distance.

The 33rd Tour of Iran (Azarbaijan) kicked off on Sunday in Tabriz with 13 Iranian and foreign team in participation. The event consists of six stages and is being held in three provinces of East Azarbiajan, West Azarbaijan, and Ardebil. The tour will wrap up on October 5.

