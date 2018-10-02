Cycling Tour of Iran: Russia’s Vdovin wins 3rd stage

The third stage of the Tour of Iran (Azarbaijan) was held on Tuesday with participation of 68 cyclists racing some 147km from Jolfa to Tabriz.

Russia’s Alexander Vdovin finished first with a time of 3:34:40, while Salim Kipkemboi of Germany’s Bike Aid finished second with only six seconds behind. Another Bike Aid cyclist, Adne van Engelen, finished third with a time of 3:34:46.

The first-place holder of the first stage was Iran’s Mohammad Ganjkhanlou, while Russia’s Dmitry Sokolov finished first in the second stage.

The golden jersey of the third stage went to Russia’s Dmitry Sokolov.

The 33rd Tour of Iran (Azarbaijan) kicked off on Sunday in Tabriz with 13 Iranian and foreign team in participation. The event consists of six stages and is being held in three provinces of East Azarbiajan, West Azarbaijan, and Ardebil. The tour will wrap up on October 5.

