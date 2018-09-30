Ganjkhanlou wins 1st stage of Tour of Iran

Ganjkhanlou who is a member of Pishgaman Kavir Yazd team won the first stage of Tour of Iran with a time of 3:25:10. Meron Abraham of Germany’s Bike Aid and Dmitry Sokolov of Russian National Team stood next.

The Iranian cyclist also won the white and green jerseys while polka dot jersey went to Ylber Sefa from Belgium’s Tarteletto Isorex.

As far as team performances are concerned, Germany’s Bike Aid ranked first with a total time of 10:19:58 while Tarteletto Isorex and Kazakhstan’s Vino Kia Motors claimed the second and third places.

The first stage of the tour was held in Tabriz-Urmia road with a 150 km distance. In the second stage, cyclists will paddle some 209 km from Urmia to Aras Free Zone.

The 33rd Tour of Iran (Azarbaijan) kicked off today in Tabriz with 13 Iranian and foreign team in participation. The event consists of six stages which will be held in three provinces of East Azarbiajan, West Azarbaijan, and Ardebil. The tour will wrap up on October 5.

