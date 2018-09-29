All of Zarif’s sideline Fri. meetings in New York

Iran, Syria Discuss Latest Developments in New York

Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers have held talks on the latest developments in the war-torn Arab country.

During the Friday meeting in New York, Irans Mohammad Javad Zairf and Syrias Walid Muallem conferred on the Astana Process and other issues related to the Syria peace process.

Iranian, Dutch Top Diplomats Meet in New York

Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok in New York.

During the Friday meeting, the two sides discussed regional developments and bilateral relations between Tehran and Stockholm.

Iran FM, UN Official Discuss Humanitarian Issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday met Mark Lowcock, the UNs Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on humanitarian issues in crisis-hit regions including Syria and Yemen.

Iran, Austria Discuss Bilateral Ties, JCPOA in New York

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl held a meeting on Friday in New York.

During the talks, the two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and regional issues.

They also exchanged views on the latest developments regarding the Iran nuclear deal, including the EUs measures to secure Irans interests under the 2015 agreement.

Iranian, Algerian FMs Meet in New York

Irans Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday held talks with his Algerian counterpart Abdelkader Messahel in New York.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the two top diplomats conferred on latest developments in bilateral relations, the situation of the region, and the Iran nuclear deal.

