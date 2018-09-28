All of Zarif’s sideline Thu. meetings in New York

Zarif meets ICRC president in New York

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday held a meeting with the President of International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the dispatch of humanitarian aid in the region, particularity in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Iranian, German FMs Meet in New York

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday held a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in New York.

During the talks, the two sides conferred on the latest developments of bilateral relations, regional issues, the Iran nuclear deal, and humanitarian affairs.

Iranian FM, S. Korean Counterpart Hold Talks in New York

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met his opposite number from South Korea, Kang Kyung-wha.

In the Thursday meeting held in New York, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral ties and the continuation of economic cooperation between Tehran and Seoul.

They also held talks on the peace process in the Korean Peninsula.

Iran, Portugal Discuss Bilateral Ties, JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva held a meeting on Thursday in New York.

During the talks, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, the Iran nuclear deal, and other issues of mutual interest.

FM Zarif Meets Venezuelan Counterpart in New York

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday held talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza in New York.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed ways to promote bilateral relations in all fields. They also talked about the most important international and regional issues.

Iran FM, Norwegian Counterpart Hold Talks

Iranian top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday met his Norwegian opposite number Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide in New York.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the two sides conferred on bilateral and regional issues as well as the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian, Slovenian FMs Meet in New York

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held talks with his Slovenian counterpart Miro Cerar in New York.

During the Thursday meeting, the two sides underlined the need for expansion of bilateral relations, especially in the economic field.

Iran, Paraguay Discuss Promotion of Bilateral Ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Paraguayan counterpart Luis Castiglioni held a meeting on Thursday in New York.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the two top diplomats highlighted their countries political resolve to develop bilateral relations between Tehran and Asunción.

They also exchanged views on ways to deepen and enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries.

FM Zarif Meets Romanian Counterpart in New York

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday held talks with his Romanian counterpart Teodor Melescanu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the talks, the two sides explored ways to expand bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on the most important regional and international issues.

Zarif also met and held talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström on Thursday in New York, exchanging views on a range of bilateral and international issues.

MS