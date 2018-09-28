Zarif calls on Israel to open illegal nuke program to intl. inspectors

“No arts & craft show will ever obfuscate that Israel is only regime in our region with a *secret* and *undeclared* nuclear weapons program - including an *actual atomic arsenal*,” Iranain Foreign Minister Zarif wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

His remark was in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest anti-Iran theatrics and allegations at the United Nations General Assembly regarding Iran's nuclear program.

“Time for Israel to fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons program to international inspectors,” Zarif added.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also issued an statement in condemnation of Netanyahu’s allegations, saying that “in the modern age, the whole world … will just laugh out loud at such untrue, injudicious and hollow remarks and false shows.”

