Zarif: No plan to meet Kerry in NY

Addressing reporters on late Friday, Zarif said that there is no plan for meeting with John Kerry. “He is apparently busy promoting his book and is not in New York.”

Elsewhere he highlighted the need to fully implement Europe’s package of proposals to safeguard Iran’s financial interests, adding that the most significant step taken by Europe has been creating special-purpose vehicles to establish banking ties with Iran. These measures show that European countries won’t let the US decide for EU’s future of financial ties, he noted.

Touching upon the latest status of the Syrian crisis, Iranian foreign minister added, “our priority is that the issue of Idlib would be resolved in a peaceful manner.” Iran, Turkey and Russia prevented a humanitarian crisis in that region and simultaneously all three guarantor states stress the need to fight against terrorism in there.

Elsewhere, pointing to his numerous meetings with counterparts, Zarif said that the topic of these talks is mainly the status of bilateral ties, issues regarding Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the illegal measure of the US in violation of this international agreement.

He also added that he will have meetings with different thinks of the United States in the coming days.

