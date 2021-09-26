  1. Politics
Sep 26, 2021, 2:00 PM

Algerian FM ready to travel to Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – In a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Algerian Foreign Minister announced his readiness to travel to Tehran and pursue bilateral issues.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra held a meeting on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly meeting and exchanged views on various issues.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the importance and depth of relations between the two countries and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations.

The Iranian Foreign Minister hailed the level of relations between the two countries, stressing the need to implement the previous agreements between Iran and Algeria.

The Algerian Foreign Minister also welcomed Amir-Abdollahian's proposals, announcing his readiness to travel to Tehran to discuss the issues raised.

Recent developments in North Africa and the West Asian region were also discussed by the two sides in the meeting.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian praised Algeria's position on developments in the region, especially in response to the Zionist regime's actions.

Marzieh Rahmani
