27 September 2018 - 11:30

FM Zarif meets Omani counterpart in New York

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday held a meeting with his Omani counterpart.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry's official website, during the talks, the two diplomats discussed bilateral relations and regional issues including the latest developments in Yemen and Iraq.

