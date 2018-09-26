Iran's military power of defensive nature, to confront terrorism: Rouhani to May

Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Referring to the illegal withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA international agreement, Rouhani said the measure surprised and enraged the international community; "we have to make our utmost efforts to achieve an appropriate framework to protect and fully implement the agreement, especially in economic sector, through cooperation and consultation."

Expressing gratitude for the sympathy and condolences of the British government and people to Iranian nation over Ahvaz terrorist attack and criticizing the propaganda coming out of the Western mass media outlets, including in UK, Rouhani noted "today, everyone must stand firmly against terrorism; and expand cooperation in the fight against the heinous phenomenon."

Stressing that the Yemeni crisis would be resolved only in case of ceacefire and Yemeni-Yemeni negotiations, Rouhani said all countries must try to stop the bloodshed in Yemen and send humanitarian aid to the innocent people of the war-torn country.

Pointing out that the Islamic Republic of Iran is willing to develop bilateral relations with Britain in different sectors, Rouhani said "the expansion of cooperation between the two countries will lead to the expansion of economic, trade and investment ties between them."

British Prime Minister Theresa May, for her part, condoled with Iranian side over the tragic incident of Ahvaz terrorist attack, saying "Britain condemns the incident in Iran and condemns terrorism in all its dimensions."

May also reiterated the UK's commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, noting Britain would continue to take steps to ensure that Iran receives economic benefits from sanctions relief.

She stated that solving the Yemeni crisis is possible only through political solutions, adding "all the world should play a role in the dispatch of humanitarian assistance to the crisis-hit Yemenis."

May also noted that Britain welcomes the development of relations and cooperation with Iran in various sectors, including economy and energy.

LR/4412823