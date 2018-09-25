Rouhani to introduce ministry candidates to parl. after NY trip

Behrooz Nemati, the spokesman for presiding board of Iran’s Parliament, told Mehr News Agency (MNA) today “when the president is back from New York, he will introduce the candidates for Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social welfare, Ministry of Economic affairs and Finance, Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.”

Nearly two months have passed since the Iranian Parliament impeached ministers of labor and economy over mismanagement. Although the minister of Industry has not been impeached yet, president Rouhani has reportedly accepted his last week’s resignation.

