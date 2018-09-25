  1. Politics
Rouhani to introduce ministry candidates to parl. after NY trip

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – The spokesman for presiding board of Iran’s Parliament said Tue. when President Rouhani is back from New York, he will introduce his candidates for labor, economy and industry ministries next week.

Behrooz Nemati, the spokesman for presiding board of Iran’s Parliament, told Mehr News Agency (MNA) today “when the president is back from New York, he will introduce the candidates for Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social welfare, Ministry of Economic affairs and Finance, Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade.”

Nearly two months have passed since the Iranian Parliament impeached ministers of labor and economy over mismanagement. Although the minister of Industry has not been impeached yet, president Rouhani has reportedly accepted his last week’s resignation.

