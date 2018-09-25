  1. Politics
Pres. Rouhani raps Haley’s remark on Ahvaz terrorist attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has censured US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley’s remark on the Sat. terrorist attack in Ahvaz.

“A US official has recently said terrible things about Ahvaz terrorist attack and held Iranian gov. responsible for that attack! What would Americans think if we were to say such a thing about the 9/11 terrorist attacks?” President Rouhani wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The tweet was in response to Haley’s remark in a Sunday interview with the CNN broadcaster, in which she accused Iran of being the reason behind the terrorist attack on a military parade in southwestern city of Ahvaz, which killed 24 people and injured 60 others, including children.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by Saudi-backed al-Ahwazi terrorist group.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said on Saturday that the attack was perpetrated by "regional terror sponsors and their US masters."

