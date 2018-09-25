Rouhani to Trump: Show sincerity, seriousness instead of talk

In response to a tweet by the US President Donald Trump in which he called the Iranian President ‘an absolutely lovely man’ and predicted that a bilateral meeting might take place in the future between them, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told CNN that Donald Trump needs to show ‘sincerity and seriousness instead of talk’, according to a tweet by Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili.

According to Esmaeili, Rouhani in the interview with the CNN, which is yet to be aired, said that Trump is asking for a meeting for two years.

Rouhani added that the bilateral meeting should take place only when it really serves the two nations' interests.

Meanwhile, Rouhani said in a meeting with US media executives in New York yesterday that Trump needs to undo his anti-Iran actions including returning to the nuclear deal and lifting of reinstated sanctions before any calls for meetings.

