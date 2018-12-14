Iran, Azerbaijan ties ‘friendly’: Aliyev

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alavi in Baku.

Touching upon the high level of ties between Iran and Azerbaijan, Aliyev said that their relations are being successfully expanded.

Iranian President and other officials’ visits to Azerbaijan have a great role in boosting bilateral cooperation, he highlighted.

Elsewhere, pointing to the common culture and history of the two nations, Aliyev maintained that Iran-Azerbaijan bilateral agreements are being implemented with success.

The Azerbaijani President also hoped that Alavi’s visit to Baku will lead to a further boost in bilateral ties.

Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alavi arrived in Baku today to meet with Azerbaijani officials and discuss ways to increase bilateral cooperation.

