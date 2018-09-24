Takfiri terrorism jeopardizes whole region: Shamkhani

He made the remark in his meeting with the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Ramil Usubov in Tehran on Monday.

The two sides conferred the latest developments in the region and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The risk of terrorism and its roots [including Takfiri thought promoted by some regional countries] threatens the whole region with a critical crisis, Shamkhani reiterated.

He pointed to the cultural, historical and civilizational commonalities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan and said, “investment made by the two countries on the path of development will lead to the mutual progress and security.”

Borders of the two countries are termed as borders of peace and friendship, he said, adding, “suitable ways have been paved for the considerable jump in all-out relationships especially in various economic sectors.”

The Leader’s representative also pointed to illegality of the US sanctions imposed on Iran and said, “past experiences show that not only such illegitimate and illegal behaviors will be ineffective, but also it will isolate the United States more than ever in the international community.”

Rear Admiral Shamkhani emphasized on identifying and prosecuting foreign agents behind the recent terrorist attack in the southern city of Ahvaz, Khuzestan province, and said, “the risk of terrorism and its roots including Takfiri thought which is promoted by some regional countries has faced the whole region with a critical crisis and is considered as a great obstacle on the path of development and growth among Islamic countries.”

For his part, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Ramil Usubov condemned terrorist attack in Ahvaz and sympathized with the government and noble nation of Islamic Iran.

