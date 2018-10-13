Iranian representatives attend IMF-World Bank meeting

Leading a high-ranking delegation of experts, Akrami is scheduled to meet senior officials from participating countries on the sidelines of the event.

Global financial leaders wrapped up the annual meeting by urging countries to brace for potential risks from trade disputes and other tensions.

The International Monetary and Financial Committee, which advises the IMF's board of governors, issued a communique on Saturday urging countries to keep debt under control, engineer policies to ensure credit is available in line with their levels of inflation and ensure sustained economic growth "for the benefit of all."

IMF members also pledged to avoid devaluing currencies to seek a trade advantage by making a country's exports relatively cheaper.

MR/4428840