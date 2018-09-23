IRGC to spare no effort in hunting, punishing terrorists

Offering condolence to the families of victims, the statement continued that in near future, terrorists will face a deadly and unforgettable revenge.

It also added that the Ahvaz terror attack conducted by mercenaries of the Arrogance demonstrated that sworn enemies of the Islamic Republic are making every effort in proving their enmity towards unity and resistance of Iranian nation and in undermining the security of the country. “And they are even willing to launch blind terrorist attacks on women, children and innocent people.”

These violent crimes undoubtedly will not affect Iranian nation’s determination in adhering to the long-term ideals of the Islamic Revolution, the statement continued, adding that with the help of God and efforts of Iran’s security and intelligence bodies, Iran will take an unforgettable revenge on terrorists.

