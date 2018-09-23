Lebanon’s Hezbollah strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ahvaz

For this purpose, Hezbollah issued a statement late on Saturday and expressed its deep condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, government and noble nation of Islamic Iran.

The statement is read as follows, ‘behind this heinous terrorist act happened yesterday morning in southern city of Ahvaz, there are evil hands aiming to disrupt security and stability of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the hands which their objectives are to remove peace, security and stability of the Islamic Republic of Iran in national and international levels.”

Hezbollah termed terrorist attack in Ahvaz another shape of direct or proxy wars orchestrated by the United States and its allies against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the statement was read.

In addition, Hezbollah of Lebanon emphasized that recent terrorist operations will not have any impact on Iran’s determination in supporting resistance movements, oppressed Palestinian people and other freedom-seeking nations in the world.

This terrorist act is a direct and obvious response to the great victories achieved by the Axis of Resistance Movement, Hezbollah added.

In this terrorist act occurred in southern city of Ahvaz, Khuzestan province, at least 25 innocent people were killed and more than 60 others injured.

