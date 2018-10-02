ICJ to announce decision on Iran lawsuit against US sanctions tomorrow

According to the report released by ICJ, a public sitting will take place at 10 am at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, President of the Court, will read the Court’s Order.

Iranian lawyers asked the ICJ in late August to order the United States to lift sanctions imposed by the Donald Trump administration against Tehran.

At the start of the next week of hearings in The Hague, the court’s president asked the United States to respect the outcome of the case that Iran filed in July.

