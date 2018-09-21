Pakistan eyes broadening good ties with Iran

He made the above remark in an interview with Al-Arabiya news network channel during his trip to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh and said, “Islamabad urges establishing good relationship with all its neighbors including Iran, India and Afghanistan.”

He reiterated that Pakistan wants good relations with all its neighbors including Islamic Republic of Iran, adding, “Pakistan needs establishing fair and good relations with Afghanistan and India which are based on mutual trust. Unfortunately, this mutual trust has been lost.”

Pakistan, India and Afghanistan have different points of view on various subjects, he said, adding, “establishing relationship between these countries requires mutual trust and for this reason, Pakistan calls for forging a relationship based on mutual trust with India and Afghanistan.”

Imran Khan pointed to the spread of war, violation and tension in some Middle Eastern countries and said, “Pakistan strongly backs peace and is ready to play an important role in this respect.”

