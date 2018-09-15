Pakistan vows commitment to IP gas pipeline project

“IP gas project is a top priority for Pakistan more than any other gas pipeline project,” said Pakistani Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in a meeting with Iran's ambassador to Islamabad Mehdi Honarodoost, who called on the minister at his office in Islamabad on September 12.

According to Pakistani The News International, the Iranian ambassador congratulated the Pakistani federal minister on behalf of his Iranian counterpart on assumption of new responsibilities and invited him to visit Iran to work on cooperation in petroleum sector and IP gas pipeline. The minister accepted the invitation to visit Tehran.

Furthermore, the ambassador said that the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, also known as the Peace pipeline, or IP Gas, will be a game changer for the region, adding that other countries are willing to cooperate in construction of the project.

The Pakistani minister further acknowledged the cooperation offered by Iran in areas of electricity supply to coastal areas.

The minister said both countries need more cooperation and investment in areas of energy and petroleum. The two also agreed to have a meeting of working group on IP gas pipeline before the minister’s visit to Iran.

