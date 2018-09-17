Iran export to Qatar rises by 81%

In the first 5 months of the Iranian calendar year of 1397 (the current year started on March 21, 2018), Iranian exporters have dispatched a total of 624,840 tons of goods at the value of $119,437,000 to Qatar which registers an 81.27 percent rise compared with the same period in the last year, according to the latest statistics released by Iran’s Customs Administration (ICA).

Also the statistics show that the amount makes up of 1.35 percent of the total weight and 0.62 percent of the total value of Iran’s exports in the same period and accordingly Qatar stands as the 20th export destination of Iranian goods.

Iron, articles of wood, White Portland cement, vegetables, items of confectionery, henna, rose water, different types of fruits, sugar and sugar cube, bitumen, steel profiles tubes, livestock et cetera make up the most of the traded goods exported from Iran to Qatar.

YNG/4405152