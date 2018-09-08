Frozen beef imports up by 7%

Latest statistics from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) show that 42,925 tons of frozen beef, valued at about $183.184 million, were imported in the the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, indicating a 3.93 percent and a 6.78 percent hike in terms of weight and value.

Last year, the figures stood at 41,302 tons, accounting for 0.28 percent of the country’s total imports.

The imports value of this product among the total imported products in 2017 stood at $171.548 million, accounting for 0.82 percent.

Accordingly, statistics show that imports of frozen beef in the first five months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 21-August 21) has hit 3.93 and 6.78 percent increase in terms of weight and value as compared to the same period last year.

