Iran’s gas condensate exports drop nearly 41%

According to the latest customs figures of Iran’s foreign trade, 4.167 million tons of Iranian gas condensate, valued at $2.169, was exported to target countries in the first five months of the current Iranian fiscal year, corresponding to a period from March 21 to August 22.

The gas condensate exports takes 9 percent and 11.23 percent share of Iran’s total exports in terms of weight and value, respectively.

Meanwhile, Iran’s gas condensate exports in the same period last year stood at 7.139 million tons valued at $2.8 million. The exports took 14.97 percent and 16.49 percent share of the country’s total exports in terms of weight and value.

Accordingly, the export of gas condensates from March to August shows a 41.62% decline in weight and 22.53% decline in value compared to the same period last year.

