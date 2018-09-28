Exports of cement, clinker up by 17.3%

Total cement and clinker exports volume in the same period hit 5,819,367 tons at large, he maintained.

About 4,959,879 tons of cement was exported in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 21).

The cement exports volume in the mentioned period stood at more than 2,935,406 tons, showing a nine percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Atabak added.

He put the exports volume of clinker in the same period at 2,883,960 tons, while 2,273,023 tons of clinker was exported from March 20 to August 20, 2017.

Iran’s cement was exported to more than 20 countries, including Asian, European and African countries, in the first five months of the current year (March 21-August 21), he said, adding “neighboring countries Afghanistan and Iraq were Iran’s major cement buyers in the same period.”

Statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) in the first five months of the current year (March 21-August 21) showed that 7,539,428 tons of cement were exported, showing an eight percent hike as compared to the same period last year.

The cement chain exports value in the same period exceeded $270.4 million, registering a seven percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he concluded.

