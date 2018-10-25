Iranian company among top 10 selling ice cream brands

The Belgian brand Magnum has ranked first, followed by Danish Häagen-Dazs in the second place.

But, according to Forbes has ranked Mihan Dairy Group in the 10th place, noting that the Iranian company has nearly quadrupled its sales over the past six years to $575 million as it has expanded into Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Yemen, and Sierra Leon.

Mihan Dairy Group with a 47-year history is the most famous ice cream brand in Iran. The Iranian holding is now the largest food, dairy and ice cream company in the Middle East region.

Mihan produces ice cream for every taste, and the variety of its products is one of the reasons for its high popularity and success.

Bahaddin Sadat Tehrani as the CEO of Atrineh Saziba company, which supplies raw material to Mihan said that Mihan ice cream achievement, while Iran’s economy is under the sanctions and despite economic problems in Iran, can be a promising brilliant future for the Iranian industry.

With this success, Mihan has been able to represent the Iranian industry at the international level very well, he added.

