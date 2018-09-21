Iran cement production in 5 months tops 24mn tons

In the same period, 24,085,446 tons of cements were produced in the country, showing a significant 244.1 thousand tons of growth as compared to the same period last year.

He put the cement production volume in the last Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 20, 2017) at 23,841,293 tons.

According to him, clinker production volume in the first five months of the current year (March 21-August 21) hit 26,096,428 tons, showing a significant 2.7 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

About 25,409,636 tons of clinker was produced in the country in the first five months of the last year (March 20-August 20, 2017), he maintained.

Atabak put the volume of cement delivered to the consumer market in the first five months of the current year (March 21-August 21, 2018) at 20,649,258 tons, showing a considerable 1.6 percent slump as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

For his part, Jafar Sargheyni Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade revealed the agreement of his ministry with the considerable 12 percent price hike of cement in the country and added, “such price increase will be subject to all types of cement produced in the country.”

