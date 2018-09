In men’s Kumite -60kg category, Mehdizadeh gained a 5-0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Darkhan Assadilov in the third place play-off match and won the bronze medal.

Also, Poorshab, in men’s Kumite -84kg category, overpowered Turkey’s Ugur Aktas in the contest for bronze.

The final matches are still underway.

This stage of Karate1 Premier League kicked off on Friday in Berlin and it wraps up today.

MAH/4404732