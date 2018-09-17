Ganjzadeh gains gold at Karate1-Premier League

In the final bout of men’s +84kg category on Sunday, Ganjzadeh defeated Georgia’s Gogita Arkania 4-1 and earned the gold medal. The 2018 Asian Games’ champion had outplayed USA’s Brian Irr 3-2, Turkey’s Alparslan Yamanoglu 6-4, Kosovo’s Hernolind Nishevci 4-3, and Croatia’s Andjelo Kvesic 4-3 on route to the final.

The Croatian practitioner and Germany’s Jonathan Horne snatched bronze medals of this category.

Earlier on Sunday, Amir Mehdizadeh and Zabiollah Poorshab won two bronze medals for Iran.

This stage of Karate1-Premier League kicked off on Friday in Berlin and wrapped up on Sunday.

