Larijani holds phone talk with Iraqi newly-elected counterpart

Ali Larijani held a phone talk with his newly-elected Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Halbousi to congratulate his new post as the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq.

During the phone conversation, Larijani expressed hope that the Iraqi prime minister as well as the new president are elected soon.

The Iranian Parliament speaker further hoped that when the new Iraqi government is formed, people will witness further improvement in the political, economic and social conditions and Iraq will move towards more stability, security and well-being.

He also attached great importance to the role that Mohammed al-Halbousi can play in the well-being and successes of Iraqi people and government.

Mohammed al-Halbousi, for his part, expressed his appreciation to Larijani for the phone call as well as to the role Iran played in liberating the Iraqi territories.

Al-Halbousi further described the US economic sanctions against Iran as ‘unjust’, vowing to stay with Iranian nation.

Referring to the existing instability and insecurity in the region, he declared Iraqi government’s readiness to help Iran bring back security and stability to the region.

Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq further invited his Iranian counterpart to pay an official visit to his country.

